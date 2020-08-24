|
China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Head of National Health Commission says government has authorised ‘emergency use’ of treatment for staff in high-risk jobs Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The Chinese government has been administering a coronavirus vaccine candidate to selected groups of key workers...
National Health Commission
