Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since JulyHead of National Health Commission says government has authorised ‘emergency use’ of treatment for staff in high-risk jobs Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The Chinese government has been administering a coronavirus vaccine candidate to selected groups of key workers...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19

US president Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation ofconvalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at theslow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

'Every state has different policy': SC to not issue nationwide guidelines for COVID-19 compensation to kin of deceased

 The Supreme Court on Monday refused to issue nationwide guidelines for adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to families of those who died due to coronavirus..
DNA

JobKeeper payments on the agenda as federal parliament resumes

 Coronavirus support payments are atop the agenda as federal parliament returns for the first time in months, while Labor will focus on failures in aged care.
SBS

13 Dead in Stampede at Peru Nightclub Operating Illegally due to Coronavirus

 13 people died in a wild stampede early Sunday in Peru, after cops tried to shut down a nightclub that was operating illegally in the middle of the coronavirus..
TMZ.com

National Health Commission National Health Commission Chinese cabinet-level executive department responsible for formulating health policies in Mainland China

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests [Video]

HK raises concerns over China involvement in COVID-19 tests

Some fear cells collected from nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing can also be used to generate DNA profiles.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published
Beijing goes without masks, no new Coronavirus case since 13 days |Oneindia News [Video]

Beijing goes without masks, no new Coronavirus case since 13 days |Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, China is climbing up the ladder to normalcy from once being the epicentre of the Pandemic. In the latest developments, the health authorities..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina steps up efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine, as the economy struggles under a months-long lockdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: All the U-turns Boris Johnson has been forced to make during pandemic

 Reversal on A-level testing is just latest example of government forced into major policy volte face during last few months
Independent Also reported by •HinduEurasia Review

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July

China has been giving potential coronavirus vaccine to key workers since July Head of National Health Commission says government has authorised ‘emergency use’ of treatment for staff in high-risk jobs Coronavirus – latest updates See...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBS

If mask mandates are justified by people "testing positive" for coronavirus, they will NEVER end... because the tests will never stop reporting fake "cases"

 (Natural News) We now have proof that the medical fascists intend to never end the mask mandates, lockdowns and forced quarantine camps that they claim are...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

charles97564117

Prof C E Simmons RT @samriddle: Another reason we in #Coronavirus slaughterhouse #Detroit fill #bodybags disproportionately not enough decent parks where Bl… 18 hours ago

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @easyjanjansen: Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans - USA TODAY https://t.co/lQyXbhMH72 #gu… 18 hours ago

Adrian_Benepe

(((Adrian Benepe))) Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans https://t.co/6g72KtED0U via @usatoday 1 day ago

Ochsroosevelt

Neal Madnick Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans https://t.co/el9XGLMppp via @usatoday 1 day ago

jcrdna1

John C. Robbins Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans. Really? Segregated? https://t.co/66Sxoc2C3s via @usatoday 1 day ago

AmieeConn

AMiÉE CONN RT @jilevin: Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans https://t.co/FwBKZI2nxC 1 day ago

NY4P

New Yorkers for Parks Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans, via @usatoday "One of the most c… https://t.co/Vvg9iHuZYe 1 day ago

Weeeeeh

Karlos Segregated parks linked to higher COVID-19 deaths for Black and Latino Americans https://t.co/g54UDeBPzX 2 days ago