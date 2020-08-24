Global  
 

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits hospital for another checkup

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits hospital for another checkupPrime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday visited the hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Earlier, Abe had brushed off lingering worries about his health during his previous visit, saying he went to the...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM

Shinzo Abe becomes Japan's longest continuously serving PM

 But his time in office has not been the string of successes he promised when he took power.

Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern [Video]

Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told reporters he wants to take care of his health and do his job, despite a visiting hospital for a second week. A top spokesman played down concerns and said the prime minister was "the same as usual." Adam Reed reports.

Shinzo Abe becomes Japan’s longest continuously serving PM

 But his time in office has not been the string of successes he promised when he took...
WorldNews

Japan PM Abe Has Left Hospital in Tokyo: Jiji

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has left hospital in Tokyo on Monday, the Jiji news agency reported, after his visit there... ......
WorldNews

Japan's Shinzo Abe back to hospital over health worries

 Japan's Shinzo Abe back to hospital over health worries
