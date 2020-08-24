|
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits hospital for another checkup
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday visited the hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Earlier, Abe had brushed off lingering worries about his health during his previous visit, saying he went to the...
