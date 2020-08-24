|
Canada's Conservatives pick O'Toole to challenge Trudeau in next election
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
By Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and armed forces veteran, to be its new...
Conservative Party of Canada Centre-right political party in Canada
Erin O'Toole Canadian politician
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Trudeau 'wants to go big,' plans sweeping social welfare reform for Canada: sourcesOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align..
Trudeau names Canada's first female finance ministerShares Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her..
Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandalShares Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his..
Canada finance minister resigns amid charity scandal and reports of tensions with TrudeauOpposition parties have called for Bill Morneau’s resignation over allegations he had a conflict of interest Canada’s finance minister has announced his..
