Messi would be 'welcome' at PSG, says Tuchel

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Messi would be 'welcome' at PSG, says TuchelParis St Germain manager says would be welcome at the club if he ever decided to leave Barcelona but he does not expect the Argentine forward to do so. Messi, who joined Barcelona aged 13, has scored a record 634 goals for the club in 730 games and is also their most decorated player with 33 trophies but the 33-year-old is...
