|
Donald Trump and the Art of Betrayal
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Iran and the Nuclear Deal The betrayal began with Iran. The work had all been done by Obama and Secretary of State, John Kerry. Trump was the beneficiary of a historic treaty that made the world a safer place and that lifted trust between Iran and the US to a level it hasn’t been at since 1979. All Trump had to do was honor it. But he couldn’t do that. For all the complexity of the negotiations, for all the complexity of the clauses, the deal was pretty simple: if Iran keeps its promise to limit its civilian nuclear program, America would keep its promise to lift sanctions. Iran did; America didn’t. Trump broke America’s word and betrayed Iran. In 2015, when the US and all the permanent...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
It's Trump's turn: Republicans hunt for an election reset, improved 'mood' at national conventionDown in polls amid a pandemic, Trump wants to use the Republican National Convention to reset his campaign, define a second term and attack Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
I never thought I would leave the Republican Party, but I'm voting Biden-Harris this fallI watched the Democratic convention without a Republican lens and found an embrace of justice and diversity. Trump's convention will be a contrast.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace pushU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Israel on the first leg of his Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli..
WorldNews
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action International agreement on the nuclear program of Iran
US has no right to ask for snapback on UN sanctions against Iran: spokespersonThe United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has no right to demand the United Nations Security Council launch..
WorldNews
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State
AP Top Stories August 19 AHere's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden; Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Colin Powell hammer President Trump;..
USATODAY.com
US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nomineeElder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News
Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill BidenDemocrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com
What to Watch on DNC Night 2: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill BidenDemocrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Justice Dept. Questions Former C.I.A. Director for 8 HoursJohn O. Brennan is a witness, not a target, in the inquiry being led by John H. Durham, a U.S. attorney, but the C.I.A. under Barack Obama could be subject to..
NYTimes.com
7 Takeaways From the Democratic National ConventionJoe Biden rallied the party around him, with help from Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders. But even as Democrats reach out to disaffected moderates, they’re also..
NYTimes.com
Biden wants a referendum on Trump the person. Trump must say how he'd Make America Normal Again.Democrats are desperate for any drink of water as they wander a post-Obama desert. They presented no platform beyond 'not Trump, with a side of empathy.'
USATODAY.com
Analysis: Obama, Trump brawl breaks with historyIn remarks remarkable for their dismissiveness of a U.S. president by his predecessor, former president Barack Obama took aim at Donald Trump. (August..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this