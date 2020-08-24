Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump White House at end of month

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump White House at end of monthPresident’s adviser cites the need to focus on her family as her husband George also steps back from his role at the Lincoln Project The White house adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she will be leaving the administration of President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House

Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House 00:19

 Advisor to President Trump set to walk away at the end of August. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

