Kellyanne Conway to leave Trump White House at end of month Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

President’s adviser cites the need to focus on her family as her husband George also steps back from his role at the Lincoln Project The White house adviser President’s adviser cites the need to focus on her family as her husband George also steps back from his role at the Lincoln Project The White house adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she will be leaving the administration of President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus... 👓 View full article

