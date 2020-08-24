Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word

NYTimes.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The president didn’t always love the word, “hoax.” Now it serves him, but not the public, well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs [Video]

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

President Trump’s niece claims that she has heard her uncle in the past use the n-word and also anti-Semitic slurs. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

albertan48

James Todd Opinion | Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word - The New York Times https://t.co/ift4fjA1oc 3 days ago

Mandahl

Mandahl Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word #maddow https://t.co/ZJZzfBTfXX 1 week ago

AlyceDennison

Alyce Dennison Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word https://t.co/2jGrOFbIyZ 1 week ago

Desertflower7p

Heather The question that begs an answer is WHY! I cannot stomach watching anyone except Chris Wallace on Fox for more than… https://t.co/QJY3ygg4MW 1 week ago

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell Opinion | Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word - The New York Times https://t.co/8Hg8FPTEiL 1 week ago

freespeak3

jan Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word – New York Globe https://t.co/DBqxG2UsPB via @[twitter] 1 week ago

danielgjohnson

TV-MA-LSV Read my Aug 25 Newsletter featuring “Opinion | Trump's Favorite Four-Letter Word” https://t.co/ySFLBqlkIo 1 week ago

racouncil

Bobby Council Opinion | Trump’s Favorite Four-Letter Word https://t.co/gb1eS8iMwD 1 week ago