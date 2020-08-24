Global  
 

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

Monday, 24 August 2020
Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests eruptA Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as the man identified as Jacob Blake tried to get into a gray SUV. He is now in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department. Officers were responding to a domestic incident, police said with witnesses telling the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a fight and that police first attempted to taser him. Two officers followed Blake while he was approaching his vehicle and as he opened the driver’s side door, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and fired into the vehicle. At least...
News video: Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man

Protests in Wisconsin as police shoot Black man 01:17

 A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed [Video]

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back [Video]

Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital.

Wisconsin: Protests erupt after police shoot black man

 A curfew is imposed on the city of Kenosha in the US state, after the man is seriously injured.
Protests after shocking video shows man being shot in back 'multiple times' by police

 Neighbours confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday that drew a harsh rebuke from the governor and prompted..
