Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as the man identified as Jacob Blake tried to get into a gray SUV. He is now in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department. Officers were responding to a domestic incident, police said with witnesses telling the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a fight and that police first attempted to taser him. Two officers followed Blake while he was approaching his vehicle and as he opened the driver's side door, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and fired into the vehicle.


