Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as the man identified as Jacob Blake tried to get into a gray SUV. He is now in serious condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department. Officers were responding to a domestic incident, police said with witnesses telling the Kenosha News that Blake was trying to break up a fight and that police first attempted to taser him. Two officers followed Blake while he was approaching his vehicle and as he opened the driverโ€™s side door, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and fired into the vehicle. At least...