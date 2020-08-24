Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans



The US intelligence community has not yet been able to tap into all sources of information on the origins of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, CNN reports intelligence officials say officials in Wuhan, China, kept the top brass in Beijing none the wiser for weeks. US intelligence reports say that when the Chinese Communist Party learned about the virus, it tried to keep most of that knowledge from the rest of the world.

