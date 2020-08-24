|
Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Shares China's "nine-dash line" used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine defense minister said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory. The remarks late Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough shoal, which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries. The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the "illegal...
