Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claims

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Philippines minister accuses China of fabricating sea claimsShares China's "nine-dash line" used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine defense minister said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Filipino maritime territory. The remarks late Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough shoal, which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries. The Philippine foreign ministry last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the "illegal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Philippines faces worst COVID-19 crisis in Southeast Asia [Video]

Philippines faces worst COVID-19 crisis in Southeast Asia

A strict lockdown in the capital, Manila is easing, and many are hoping it will help kickstart economic recovery.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published
Strong quake in Philippines kills one [Video]

Strong quake in Philippines kills one

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least one person and damaging roads and buildings, including a hospital and a sports complex being used as a novel coronavirus quarantine center.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published
Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged [Video]

Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged

A powerful earthquake has hit a central Philippines region, damaging houses and a seaport and prompting people to run outdoors for safety

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Small businesses are 'barely surviving': Duterte [Video]

Small businesses are 'barely surviving': Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the strict coronavirus lockdown in and around the capital Manila as his government promised a "refreshed" approach to fighting COVID-19 that includes intensified testing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

China's Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider

 Hong Kong (CNN)Cai Xia is no stranger to defying expectations. During her years at the Chinese Communist Party's top training center and think tank, the..
WorldNews
US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans [Video]

US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans

The US intelligence community has not yet been able to tap into all sources of information on the origins of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, CNN reports intelligence officials say officials in Wuhan, China, kept the top brass in Beijing none the wiser for weeks. US intelligence reports say that when the Chinese Communist Party learned about the virus, it tried to keep most of that knowledge from the rest of the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

A 'Truman doctrine' for a Chinese century

 China’s economy is rebounding in a V-shape, with everyday life returning to whatever counts as normal in the Xi Jinping era. Beijing looks confident...
WorldNews

Pompeo’s call to reinstate nuclear-related sanctions on Iran goes against ‘international consensus’ – China

 Beijing has said the US has no right to demand sanctions on Iran are reinstated because it was Washington that “had broken its promises” by ditching the 2015..
WorldNews

Manila Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines

Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors [Video]

Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

Philippine president orders restrictions in Manila, neighbouring provinces affecting as many as 25 million people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Philippines surge: Restrictions reimposed in Manila [Video]

Philippines surge: Restrictions reimposed in Manila

The Philippines now has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published
Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights [Video]

Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights

International flights have been allowed to resume flying into Manila with strict measures in light of the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine [Video]

Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine

From China allowing Indians to return to another Uttar Pradesh minister reportedly testing positive - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 150 Indians including diplomats'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules [Video]

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
Giant waterspout spotted swirling in southern China [Video]

Giant waterspout spotted swirling in southern China

Giant waterspout was spotted swirling in southern China In the video filmed in Beihai city, yesterday on July 30, a huge waterspout appeared on the sea surface of Weizhou Island in the Beihai Sea of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan Mortgages Nation’s Future To China – OpEd

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan Mortgages Nation’s Future To China – OpEd By Dr Subhash Kapila* Pakistan PM Imran Khan in a riposte to Saudi Arabia’s hardened stand snub against Pakistan consequent to Pakistan Foreign Minister’s...
Eurasia Review

If talks fail with China, then military options on table: Gen Bipin Rawat

 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that if diplomatic talks with China over the border issue fail, then military options are on the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Space ‘6G’ Race For Last-Mile Links – Analysis

Space ‘6G’ Race For Last-Mile Links – Analysis U.S. and China have fast-tracked strategic ‘last-mile’ connectivity space-based ICT and 5G plus services, and India should immediately implement the recent...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this