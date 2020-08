Unlock 4.0: Schools, colleges to reopen from September? Here's what you need to know Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

With Unlock 3.0 ending on August 31, it is expected that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon make a decision on the reopening of schools under Unlock 4.0. Guidelines on the same are likely to be issued by the end of this month. 👓 View full article