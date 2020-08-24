|
Louisiana protestors call for Lafayette mayor-president to resign after police shooting
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Protesters gathered for the second night after Trayford Pellerin's death, first in front of Lafayette City Hall and later with several demonstrations.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lafayette, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States
Police Use Flash-Bang Explosives Against Protesters Over Gas Station ShootingCops fired flash-bang explosives into a crowd of protesters Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana ... this after Trayford Pellerin died being shot 11 times at a..
TMZ.com
Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From ThemA Black man was fatally shot and killed by cops -- shot 11 times -- as he walked away from them, and it was all caught on video. The man was at a gas station in..
TMZ.com
Louisiana State in the southern United States
AP Top Stories August 24 AHere's the latest for Monday August 24th: Louisiana prepares for possible twin hurricanes; 3 major wildfires in Northern California; Republican National..
USATODAY.com
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this