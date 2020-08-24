Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisiana protestors call for Lafayette mayor-president to resign after police shooting

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Protesters gathered for the second night after Trayford Pellerin's death, first in front of Lafayette City Hall and later with several demonstrations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lafayette, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States

Police Use Flash-Bang Explosives Against Protesters Over Gas Station Shooting

 Cops fired flash-bang explosives into a crowd of protesters Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana ... this after Trayford Pellerin died being shot 11 times at a..
TMZ.com

Police Shoot and Kill Black Man As He Walks Away From Them

 A Black man was fatally shot and killed by cops -- shot 11 times -- as he walked away from them, and it was all caught on video. The man was at a gas station in..
TMZ.com

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

AP Top Stories August 24 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 24th: Louisiana prepares for possible twin hurricanes; 3 major wildfires in Northern California; Republican National..
USATODAY.com
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours [Video]

Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes [Video]

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Marco. Tropical Storm Laura, which meteorologists say has the potential to grow into a hurricane, is predicted to hit the same area on Wednesday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Lafayette police investigating car fire [Video]

Lafayette police investigating car fire

Lafayette police are investigating an incident where a woman's car was set on fire Thursday morning. News 18 spoke with the woman who says she's now left picking up the pieces to a crime she believes..

Credit: WLFIPublished
One person hurt in a possible shooting in Lafayette [Video]

One person hurt in a possible shooting in Lafayette

Police are investigating a possible shooting in Lafayette.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors [Video]

Amnesty Report Finds 125 Times Police Violated Human Rights When Responding to Protestors

The group Amnesty International found that U.S. police committed 125 human rights violations as they responded to social justice protests around the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this