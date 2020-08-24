Louisiana protestors call for Lafayette mayor-president to resign after police shooting

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes



The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Marco. Tropical Storm Laura, which meteorologists say has the potential to grow into a hurricane, is predicted to hit the same area on Wednesday.

