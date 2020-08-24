Global  
 

'Stay strong': As California wildfires rage, hotels offer vouchers, discounts for those displaced

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
'Stay strong': As California wildfires rage, hotels offer vouchers, discounts for those displacedCalifornia has faced hundreds of wildfires the past week, and hotels have stepped in to help communities in this time of crisis.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID 00:42

 Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas. This is fueled by a blistering heat wave and a blitz of lightning strikes, reports CNN. One of the hard-hit...

