'Keep grinding': Canadian Alphonso Davies lives the dream as Champions League winner Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Alphonso Davies cemented his place in Canadian sports history on Sunday night in Lisbon, becoming the first representative of the Canadian men’s national soccer team to win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy, Europe’s premier club title.



Davies, still just 19 and who signed for Bayern Munich just two years previously, was a solid presence in the German club’s defence as his side ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a headed goal from Frenchman Kingsley Coman on 59 minutes. The header gave Bayern its sixth Champions League title, and for Davies it was what he hopes will be the first of many trophies to come. The Edmonton youngster tweeted after the game:



“Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner.”







This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your kraft keep grinding 🙏🏾



— Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020



Davies’ story has been one of the feel-good narratives to emerge from this year’s COVID-19-hit tournament, with the latter stages were played as a mini-tournament hosted in Portugal. Born in 2000 in a refugee camp in Ghana, having escaped war in Liberia, Davies moved to Canada in 2005. He played for the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2016 — making him the second-youngest starting player ever in Major League Soccer — and moved to Bayern in 2017 for a record fee. Already, he is a German league winner and now, a champion of Europe.



In the quarter-finals, Davies had lit up the game at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, seen in a viral clip darting up the left flank against fellow European giants Barcelona. Using blistering pace and control to turn his defender this way and that, he cut in along the endline and provided a perfect assist for Joshua Kimmich to tap home.







🚨 ALPHONSO DAVIES IS WORLD CLASS ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yjr66geZKD



— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 14, 2020



This time around, Davies was assured rather than spectacular, and didn’t let the nerves of the big occasion get to him. Despite the fact that he picked up a yellow card relatively early in the game — meaning he had to be extremely careful for the remainder, so as to avoid being sent off — he gave a solid display. In the media, the reviews of his performance came thick and fast after the game, with the Guardian saying that “PSG tried to get behind the teenager but he produced a strong, disciplined performance.”



The Independent wrote that Davies, “Picked up an early yellow card after a reckless foul on Kehrer in the first half, forcing him to be cautious throughout, and wasn’t as incisive charging forwards as usual. Recovered very well in the second half.”



NBC Sports wrote that he did a, “Great bit of defending late on to get his body in the way of a cross to the back post,” and felt the Canadian did “okay” overall. “What a season for the Canadian teenager, who is a Champions League champion!” NBC concluded.



The Daily Mail was more flowing, remarking: “Petition to put a picture of Davies in the dictionary next to ‘rapid’. Pace is a weapon.” The outlet gave Davies a game rating of 7.5 out of 10.



Meanwhile Davies’ fellow professionals were keen to heap praise on the teen. Jozy Altidore of Toronto FC wrote on Twitter:



“Alphonso Davies is world class and the best LB (left back) in the world at the moment. Kid is living a dream.”



Daniel Sturridge, formerly of Liverpool and Chelsea, wrote: “Love this … you’re a big inspiration to kids around the world showing them that anything is possible against the odds. Much respect to you brother.”







Love this. Congratulations to @FCBayernEN.

@AlphonsoDavies you’re a big inspiration to kids around the world showing them that anything is possible against the odds. Much respect to you brother 👏🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/6FY6kywoHE



— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 23, 2020



Christine Sinclair, Canadian women’s team legend wrote:



Massive congratulations (Alphonso Davies). What an accomplishment. Paving the way for future Canadians.” She then tagged a number of Canadian up and coming stars and wrote, “who’s next?”



Davies himself, as the win began to sink in and the celebrations began in earnest, tweeted:



“This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your kraft keep grinding.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘You can do anything’: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies on his rise from refugee to Champions League Winner Alphonso Davies says his story and rise to becoming a Champions League winner shows that greatness can be achieved “if you set your mind to it” after Bayern...

WorldNews 15 hours ago



Alphonso Davies' inspiring journey from refugee to Champions League winner should be a lesson to us all A tale carved out at a Ghanaian refugee camp for those fleeing a second civil war in Liberia has culminated in Lisbon where a 19-year-old who has been through...

Independent 5 hours ago



Champions League: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies says reaching final 'dream come true.' Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."

BBC Sport 5 days ago





Tweets about this

