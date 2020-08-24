Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antarctic winds trigger rare, heavy snowfall across southeast Australia

National Post Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
SYDNEY — Antarctic air reaching Australia’s south east triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states on Saturday, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that closed some roads.

Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, the Australia Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania flooded social media as locals rushed to capture the surprise early spring snowfall.

“We’ve seen light #snow make it to #Canberra today, and yes even heard a few rogue flakes landed on Parliament House,” in the nation’s capital, the Bureau of Meteorology said in a Twitter post.

Over one metre (3.3 feet) of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the bureau said.

“It’s awesome,” Raj Kumar told the Seven Network. Kumar had travelled from Sydney with his family to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW’s Blue Mountains, an area that was under threat from widespread bushfires last year.

“I think it’s better than Perisher Valley,” referring to a popular snow resort about a four-hour drive south of Oberon.
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Kangaroo Family Stands in Heavy Snow

Kangaroo Family Stands in Heavy Snow 00:30

 Occurred on August 22, 2020 / Stanley, Victoria, AustraliaInfo from Licensor: "We woke to find that snow had begun to fall. Our resident mob of kangaroos were out in front of our house where they usually gather, spending most days just grazing, and keeping an eye out for our movements. It's only a...

