Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

An official start: Trump secures delegates for nomination at Republican National Convention

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Trump's nomination was never in question but the formal roll call at the RNC is still a symbolic milestone, an expression of the party's support.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Republican National Convention starting Monday

Republican National Convention starting Monday 02:02

 President Trump is expected to accept the nomination.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News

Trump continues to wage war on mail-in voting

 CBS News' Weijia Jiang reports from the White House on the president's ongoing opposition to mail-in voting in a pandemic.
CBS News
Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event [Video]

Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:44Published

Why Trump’s Approval Ratings on the Economy Remain Durable

 Despite the recession, polling data and interviews with voters and political analysts suggest that a confluence of factors are raising the president’s standing..
NYTimes.com

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Trump speeches, attacks on Biden: What to expect this week at the Republican National Convention

 Trump plans to appear every night of the four-day virtual convention designed to promote him and to blast his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House post

 White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President..
CBS News

How the 2016 Republican National Convention set the stage for an unconventional presidency

 With the 2020 Republican National Convention set to kick off this week, Weijia Jiang looks back at the 2016 event, and the highlights, the players and the..
CBS News

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump's RNC speech, stimulus talks and Kellyanne Conway's departure

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils White House Rose Garden Restorations Ahead Of RNC [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils White House Rose Garden Restorations Ahead Of RNC

First lady Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an iconic space that she will use as a backdrop for her upcoming speech to the Republican National Convention.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published
GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention [Video]

GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee has unveiled the list of speakers for the virtual Republican National Convention happening this week.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
Ahead Of RNC, President Trump Addresses Family Matter [Video]

Ahead Of RNC, President Trump Addresses Family Matter

President Donald Trump responded Sunday to newly-surfaced audio recordings believed to be his older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, sharply criticizing him. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

'The Five' clash over what to expect from Trump at the RNC

 'The Five' weigh in on what President Trump needs to do at the RNC to counter Biden. #FoxNews #TheFive Subscribe to Fox News!...
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPR

Trump, RNC, USPS, Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura: 5 things to know Monday

 The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward landfall and more things to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

Trump Pushing for RNC to Outdo Dems' Event

 President Donald Trump is working hard to ensure that the Republican National Convention outdoes the Democratic National Convention that's being held virtually...
Newsmax


Tweets about this