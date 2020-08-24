Global  
 

Striking photos from California wildfires show homes, boats engulfed in flames

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Large wildfires continue to ravage parts of California, threatening the homes and lives of many residents in the northern half of the state.
California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened 01:07

 Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires...

DoorDash Launches Grocery Delivery Business

DoorDash Launches Grocery Delivery Business

DoorDash launched a grocery delivery service, helping to increase its market share. This is a fast-growing sector. DoorDash will have little time to fend off competition. DoorDash will offer the new service in select parts of California and the Midwest. The food delivery company claims its delivery coverage will reach 75 million customers in these regions. TechCrunch reports that DoorDash is partnering with Smart & Final, Meijer, and Fresh Thyme.

Forecasted heavy wind, lightning threaten to spark new California wildfires

 Firefighters in northern California are struggling to control massive wildfires as wind gusts fan the flames. At least six people have already died. Johnathan..
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas. This is..

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California

Major Wildfires Threatening Thousands Of Homes In Northern California

In northern California, dozens of major wildfires are threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region with dangerous smoke; Carter Evans reports for CBS2.

California Wildfires Could Get Worse As Storms Move In

California Wildfires Could Get Worse As Storms Move In Watch VideoWildfires in California are expected to grow as storms move in. A storm system is forecasted to move over Northern California with strong winds and...
Looting the latest concern in massive California wildfires

 Another is people refusing to evacuate. One thief grabbed items from a fire commander's car and emptied his bank account.
At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires

 Dozens of wildfires raging throughout Northern California have now claimed at least three lives and threaten tens of thousands of homes, authorities said on...
