Striking photos from California wildfires show homes, boats engulfed in flames

DoorDash Launches Grocery Delivery Business DoorDash launched a grocery delivery service, helping to increase its market share. This is a fast-growing sector. DoorDash will have little time to fend off competition. DoorDash will offer the new service in select parts of California and the Midwest. The food delivery company claims its delivery coverage will reach 75 million customers in these regions. TechCrunch reports that DoorDash is partnering with Smart & Final, Meijer, and Fresh Thyme.

Firefighters in northern California are struggling to control massive wildfires as wind gusts fan the flames. At least six people have already died. Johnathan..

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires



The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID



Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week. At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas.