You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy



A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago 'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate



US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56 Published 2 weeks ago President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse'



President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested the National Rifle Association should move to Texas after a lawsuit was filed against the organization by the New York attorney general. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this