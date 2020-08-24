Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricaneNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph (177 kph). The two-storm combination could bring a history-making onslaught of wind and coastal flooding from Texas to Alabama, forecasters said. Still a tropical storm for now, Laura churned just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura

Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura 00:37

 The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3 hurricane. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Orleans New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana

Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

 Workers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  |..
The Verge

Louisiana governor warns of powerful "one-two punch” as tropical storms barrel toward Gulf Coast

 Tropical Storm Laura has already had a deadly impact as it barrels toward the U.S. mainland, killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. As..
CBS News

New Orleans residents prepare for tropical storms

 New Orleans residents and visitors prepared for a lot of rain and possible power outages as Marco, which became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday,..
USATODAY.com
Kim Kardashian teams up with Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder [Video]

Kim Kardashian teams up with Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder

In 2009, Miller was convicted of k*lling one of his fans in New Orleans in 2002. He has always maintained his innocence.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Gulf Coast braces for two dangerous storms

 States along the U.S. Gulf Coast are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Marco and then Laura, which could become a major hurricane. CBS News meteorologist..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Laura threatens the U.S. Gulf Coast

 Tropical storms Laura and Marco could hit just a few hundred miles apart within 48 hours of each other.
CBS News

Marco Nears Louisiana as Laura Rakes Cuba: Live Updates

 Damaging storms on converging tracks threaten to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast in quick succession after plowing through the Caribbean.
NYTimes.com

Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country in the Caribbean

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. [Video]

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.

Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Haiti Haiti Country in the Caribbean

Petra Nemcova on her love of Haiti: "It's my home now"

 Petra Nemcova, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and founder of the Happy Hearts Fund, talks about the progress Haiti has made since an earthquake devastated the..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands. The entire coastal region of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti is also under advisory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Robbie Williams threatened with being beheaded in Haiti [Video]

Robbie Williams threatened with being beheaded in Haiti

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field were threatened with being beheaded during a charity trip to Haiti in 2010.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Mum evicted in 'heartless' note gets last laugh

 A struggling mother of two found out she had just one day to get her things packed when her property manager left a harsh eviction notice.The 33-year-old US..
New Zealand Herald

Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties

 Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that states of emergency have been declared in 23 counties as two storms -- Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura --..
CBS News

Watch live: Texas governor speaks ahead of dual storm threat

 The National Hurricane Center upgraded Marco to a hurricane Sunday afternoon, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour.
CBS News

Texas Republicans Say New Slogan Was Inspired by Poem, Not QAnon

 Party officials in Texas said that the internet-driven conspiracy theory had nothing to do with its use of the slogan “We Are the Storm” — one of the chief..
NYTimes.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storms Laura, Marco form potential double threat to Gulf Coast: What we know

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.
 
USATODAY.com

Harlem Globetrotter Blasts News Anchors For Throwing Banana At Him, 'Egregious'

 A Harlem Globetrotters player says white Alabama news anchors threw a banana and other fruit at him during a January appearance ... and now he's coming forward..
TMZ.com

Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem Globetrotter

 It was one type of fruit they tossed at Maxwell Pearce. He and his manager say neither has apologized. The station's news director did.
CBS News

Hispaniola Hispaniola Caribbean island divided between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Most populous and second-largest island in the West Indies.

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days. CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently making its way over Puerto Rico. It's expected to move northwest toward Hispaniola and Cuba over the next few days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Cuba Cuba Caribbean country

Cuba sees record surge in coronavirus cases [Video]

Cuba sees record surge in coronavirus cases

Cuba reported a record 93 cases of the new coronavirus on Monday as a surge of the disease in the Havana area threatened to stall the re-opening of the country after a partial lockdown beginning in March. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Cuba sets example with successful COVID-19 strategy [Video]

Cuba sets example with successful COVID-19 strategy

Cuba has been so successful, it was able to send its doctors overseas to help other countries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Face mask fashion: Cuba's twist on the 'quince' [Video]

Face mask fashion: Cuba's twist on the 'quince'

Cuban girls are turning face masks into fashion accessories for their quinceanera photoshoots, curating them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast [Video]

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast

The two storm systems are expected to hit the U.S. this week, with Texas potentially seeing Laura as a hurricane.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:36Published
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours [Video]

Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes [Video]

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a...
WorldNews

Governor appoints new members to Alabama State Port Authority

 Three new members have joined the board of directors of the Alabama State Port Authority.
bizjournals


Tweets about this

kaidanalenkos7

Tammy Branch RT @policeofficer: Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular heatstro… 4 days ago

policeofficer

Raymond E. Foster Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular hea… https://t.co/QRyxs6Qjjq 4 days ago

pautoappraisers

Pinnacle Published a new blog entry Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th… https://t.co/xbKVjpP79x 5 days ago

USACONTESTSONL1

USACONTESTSONLINE Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular hea… https://t.co/dqjU7jhzlh 6 days ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular hea… https://t.co/m3S95c3hl3 6 days ago

Lff1017

Laura Fanelli Oklahoma girl, 3, dies after being left for hours in hot car, police say. It's the 19th case of child vehicular hea… https://t.co/pjCW4wqryh 6 days ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas "His statement to us is that he has caring for five kids ... and that he just didn’t realize she was in there until… https://t.co/KhcgNrXHPH 6 days ago

John_Walton_

John Walton 3-year-old #Oklahoma girl dies after being left in hot car @NBC6News https://t.co/XTApXfowNz 6 days ago