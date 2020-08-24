|
First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First...
