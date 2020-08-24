Global  
 

First Lady's former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

Monday, 24 August 2020
First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: reportMelania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House 01:25

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.

Melania Trump Melania Trump 45th First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump opens children's art exhibit to mark anniversary of 19th Amendment

 Melania Trump appeared outside the White House to open a children's art exhibit marking the 19th Amendment.
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump unveils newly renovated White House Rose Garden, where she'll make RNC speech

 First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday from the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.
USATODAY.com

White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

 The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National..
USATODAY.com
Newly designed Rose Garden revealed [Video]

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

RNC Guide: What to Watch for Tonight

 With a program heavy on all things Trump and overseen by a president highly attuned to how events play on television, the convention offers a test of whether he..
NYTimes.com

Chief of staff defends Trump addressing RNC from White House

 Mark Meadows also took a shot at Joe Biden, saying Mr. Trump is "willing to travel everywhere and not just convey things from a basement in Delaware."
CBS News

Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention

 The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com

Kellyanne Conway leaving Trump administration by end of month

 Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she's leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

First Lady of the United States First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States

Trump Credits Barack Obama for Winning in 2016 in Jab at Former First Lady’s DNC Speech

 Michelle Obama gave a scathing address at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, making the case for unseating Donald Trump as a divisive and..
WorldNews

Michelle Obama Goes After Donald Trump in Democratic Convention Speech

 Michelle Obama was the clear star of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, and even though she only mentioned Donald Trump by name once ... she..
TMZ.com

Michelle Obama Ready to Sing Joe Biden's Praises at Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama's ready to throw her full support behind Joe Biden in front of millions of screens ... calling him a decent man while taking thinly veiled shots..
TMZ.com
Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision' [Video]

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for schools to reopen. Conway responded, "that's a personal decision."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump

Jared Kushner says he and Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids back to school and have 'no fear in doing so'

 When asked if he was sending his kids back to the classroom, Kushner did not hesitate to say yes, adding he had no concerns about it.
USATODAY.com
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls [Video]

Trumps tweet support for Goya amid boycott calls

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, amid continued calls on social media to boycott the food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff fashion and entertainment executive

