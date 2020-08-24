Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr shares criminal history of Jacob Blake in attack on BLM protesters in Wisconsin

WorldNews Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr shares criminal history of Jacob Blake in attack on BLM protesters in WisconsinDonald Trump Jr conflated protesting and rioting on Twitter in response to the unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The president's son posted a video that showed lines of burning vehicles in the lot of a flaming car dealership, and wrote "Peaceful Protests." The video, posted by a right-wing YouTuber, includes the caption "Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin." Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now As of Monday, there is no evidence that suggests the arsonists were connected to the Black Lives Matter movement at either an organisational or ideological...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children 00:26

 A woman who identified herself as the fiancé of a man shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday says the shooting happened in front of his three children.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Kenosha shooting: National Guard deployed after black man shot

 Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers deploys troops after police shot a black man in the back on Sunday.
BBC News
Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man [Video]

Wisconsin DOJ to probe police shooting of Black man

[NFA] The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an African-American man who appeared to be unarmed and was shot multiple times in the back by police on Sunday, sparking a night of unrest and drawing condemnation from the governor. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Black Lives Matter: National Guard called out after police shooting

 Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests today after the police shooting of a black man under murky..
New Zealand Herald

Kenosha Reels After Police Shooting and Night of Protest

 Jacob Blake, a Black resident of Kenosha, was shot in the back, setting off condemnations from Wisconsin’s governor and Joe Biden, the Democrats’..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman

Does Donald Trump Jr say what his dad really thinks?

 A businessman and father of five, Donald Trump Jr is a prolific fundraiser on the campaign trail.
BBC News

How Bannon’s Wall Group Used Trump Ties and Social Media to Raise Millions

 An encounter with an administration official. A photo with Donald Trump Jr. A chat with the president himself. Officials at We Build the Wall turned a stream of..
NYTimes.com

How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
NYTimes.com

New Conditions on Alaskan Mine Could Delay Vast Project That Donald Trump Jr. Opposes

 The Army Corps of Engineers will impose new mitigation conditions on the developers of the proposed Pebble Mine, potentially pushing approval past the election.
NYTimes.com

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

'The Office' Star Says Racist Attacks Began During BLM Progress, He Won't Ignore

 Leslie David Baker -- best known for playing the lovable grouch, Stanley, on "The Office" -- has witnessed the rise of racism along with the surge of the Black..
TMZ.com
New Port Richey Police releases body cam video of BLM activist's arrest in July [Video]

New Port Richey Police releases body cam video of BLM activist's arrest in July

Marlowe Jones is charged with obstruction and battery on a law enforcement officer. Story: https://bit.ly/3ldOHmD

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:34Published

Vanity Fair magazine seizes the moment

 A special issue, guest-edited by bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates, captures the cultural zeitgeist of race relations, activism and art during the summer of..
CBS News

YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos

Jaden Smith attacks YouTuber for s*xualising his sister [Video]

Jaden Smith attacks YouTuber for s*xualising his sister

Jaden Smith has followed his mother's lead by attacking a YouTube personality for s*xualising his sister.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Evers calls in National Guard after OIS of Jacob Blake [Video]

Gov. Evers calls in National Guard after OIS of Jacob Blake

The Wisconsin National Guard has deployed to Kenosha County Monday to assist local authorities amid unrest over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published
Protesters rally after officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

Protesters rally after officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake

Protesters expressed outrage after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published
Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate Kenosha shooting [Video]

Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate Kenosha shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Monday that they will be investigating the shooting in Kenosha Sunday night.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this