Upset at Jacob Blake shooting, Bucks' George Hill questions playing in NBA bubble

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bucks guard George Hill called the video of the Jacob Blake shooting "sickening" and questioned the NBA even being in the bubble.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue

Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue 01:03

 As the Bucks try to compete for a title, they continue to think about the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks Milwaukee Bucks American professional basketball team

Who Is Jacob Blake? [Video]

Who Is Jacob Blake?

Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago. CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin [Video]

Kenosha businesses board up storefronts following vandalism, looting, fires in Wisconsin

Businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin boarded up their storefronts Tuesday following consecutive nights of vandalism, looting and fires in the area due to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 12:55Published
Packs of protesters gather in Washington D.C. after Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Packs of protesters gather in Washington D.C. after Jacob Blake shooting

Protests against the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin have spread across America. Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African American was shot multiple times by police officers responding to a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

