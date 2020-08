James Anderson might not get to 600 Test wickets in 2020 - This is the reason Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

James Anderson, who dismissed Abid Ali to get to 599 Test wickets, might not reach the 600-wicket figure on the final day in Southampton as rain threatens to wash out the entire final day of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan. 👓 View full article