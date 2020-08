Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open



Billie Jean King Tennis Center ready to Western & Southern Open Masters 1000 tournament as tune-up for U.S. Open Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33 Published 4 days ago

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open



Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45 Published 2 weeks ago