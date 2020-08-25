|
Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC
Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
