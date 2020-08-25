Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
News video: Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC 01:17

 Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.

At RNC, Scott hits Biden history, actions on race

 The Republican Party's only Black senator, Senator Tim Scott, leveled the kind of personal attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's history and..
USATODAY.com

How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
NYTimes.com
Black GOP senator: Trump’s video retweet ‘terrible' [Video]

Black GOP senator: Trump’s video retweet ‘terrible'

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's now-deleted retweet of a video containing a "white power" message was offensive.

Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. rioting

 Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
USATODAY.com
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' [Video]

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

Does Donald Trump Jr say what his dad really thinks?

 A businessman and father of five, Donald Trump Jr is a prolific fundraiser on the campaign trail.
BBC News

Donald Trump Jr shares criminal history of Jacob Blake in attack on BLM protesters in Wisconsin

 Donald Trump Jr conflated protesting and rioting on Twitter in response to the unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The president's..
WorldNews

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country' [Video]

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her support for President Donald Trump at the RNC on Monday.

Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"

 Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed..
CBS News

Trump interviews freed hostages in RNC video

 President Donald Trump appeared at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump..
USATODAY.com

RNC speaker: Dems want Blacks in mental plantation

 A Democratic representative in the Georgia state legislature told black voters at the Republican National Convention Monday night that the Democratic party..
USATODAY.com

Republican Convention: Speakers paint dark picture of future if Trump loses

 Republicans predicted a national "horror movie" should United States President Donald Trump lose in November, flinging out dark warnings on the opening day of..
New Zealand Herald

St. Louis couple famous for pointing guns at protesters speak at RNC

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, addressed Republicans at the RNC. "Make no..
CBS News

William Perry and Tom Collina: A new nuclear arms race is underway [Video]

William Perry and Tom Collina: A new nuclear arms race is underway

Larry talks with former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry and Tom Collina, coauthors of "The Button," who warn of a new nuclear arms race underway.

Matt Gaetz gives Republican National Convention speech: video - Business Insider

 Matt Gaetz is one of Trump's most vocal supporters in Congress and frequently uses oversight hearings to push conspiracy theories.
Upworthy

