Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

4HorasPorDiaSemReduçãoSalarial RT @pepperkake07: Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Police shoot Black man from behind; protests erupt for 2nd night with truck set on fire http… 2 minutes ago

Jonas Jenssen RT @jenssen_jonas: #US: Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot B... https://t.co/qahcdF1b6A via @CBSNLive 3 minutes ago

Jonas Jenssen #US: Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot B... https://t.co/qahcdF1b6A via @CBSNLive 3 minutes ago

pepperkake Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting: Police shoot Black man from behind; protests erupt for 2nd night with truck set on fir… https://t.co/2AoAqnLRrn 4 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #LeBronJames responds to shooting of #JacobBlake. "This s**t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and O… 4 minutes ago

Frank Walton @keith_Sweat52 @ReginaC64337681 @ToliJazzz @spidadmitchell This is a USA Today article https://t.co/l1gh1nsn68 I do… https://t.co/Ox7gKLiUYL 5 minutes ago

DAMO-XXXI ✋🏼😷👌🏼 RT @standardnews: Protests erupt in Wisconsin after shocking video shows police shoot 'unarmed black man in back seven times' https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago