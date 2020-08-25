Global  
 

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against 'shocking and outrageous' police shooting of Jacob Blake

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Protests continued in Wisconsin for a second night after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was captured on video and shared on social media.
News video: Police Supt. David Brown Says Video Of Kenosha Police Shooting Was ‘Godawful To Watch’

Police Supt. David Brown Says Video Of Kenosha Police Shooting Was ‘Godawful To Watch’ 00:08

 Mayor Lori Lightfoot also tweeted that she was “deeply disturbed by the video capturing part of the incident” in which Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police.

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man

 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wis.
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin governor calls Legislature into special session after Jacob Blake shooting

 The GOP-controlled Wisconsin legislature does not have to debate or vote on the bills
Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his children watch

 The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Kenosha police officers shot a Black man several times in the back as his children looked on. Mola..
Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Denver Protesters Gather Following Viral Shooting In Wisconsin [Video]

Denver Protesters Gather Following Viral Shooting In Wisconsin

Viral video of police shooting a Black man in the back prompted a protest in Denver Monday.

Protesters, Police Clash For Second Night In Kenosha After Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Protesters, Police Clash For Second Night In Kenosha After Jacob Blake Shooting

A curfew went into effect in Kenosha at 8 p.m., but protesters remained out near the county courthouse. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar is live at the scene.

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind

Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind Watch VideoThe state of Wisconsin is declaring a curfew after protests erupted over the police shooting of a Black man. Police say the shooting happened...
Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt

Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests erupt A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as...
News Brief: GOP Convention, COVID-19 Treatment, Wisconsin Shooting

 Republican convention to make the case: four more years for President Trump. FDA authorizes an emergency treatment for COVID-19. And, the shooting of a black man...
