Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of PacersBam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and a four-game sweep of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series near Orlando. The Heat advanced to the Eastern semifinals, where they await the winner of the first-round matchup between top-seeded Milwaukee...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Upset at Jacob Blake shooting, Bucks' George Hill questions playing in NBA bubble

 Bucks guard George Hill called the video of the Jacob Blake shooting "sickening" and questioned the NBA even being in the bubble.
USATODAY.com

Audible launches a cheaper subscription plan for access to its exclusive podcasts and audio content

 Audible

Audible, an Amazon company, is separating its exclusive audio content out into its own plan today with a cheaper subscription that doesn’t..
The Verge

NBA play-offs: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes 40-point triple-double

 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic becomes the youngest player in NBA play-off history to make a 40-point triple-double as he hits a buzzer-beater against the..
BBC News

Luka Doncic: 'No problems' with Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after apology for 'white boy' comment

 Montrezl Harrell apologized to the NBA for his "white boy" comment directed at Luka Doncic. He did the same with the Mavericks guard before Game 4.
USATODAY.com

Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo American basketball player


Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers Basketball team in the National Basketball Association


Orlando, Florida Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida

NBA play-offs: LA Lakers victory levels series with Portland Trail Blazers

 The Los Angeles Lakers level their Western Conference play-off series with the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a 111-88 victory in Orlando, Florida.
BBC News
Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional [Video]

Orlando bars ask judge to let them reopen by deeming state's shutdown order unconstitutional

Several Downtown Orlando bar owners are spearheading a lawsuit against the state's order closing down bars and breweries amid coronavirus concerns. The virtual court hearing is via zoom on Tuesday, August 11 at 9:15 a.m. Story: https://wfts.tv/33Pkc06

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:05Published
She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead [Video]

She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead

Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line early Saturday evening. Joshua had only started working at the Burger King just three days before. After issuing the woman a $40 refund, he asked her to leave. She returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Eastern Conference (NBA) Eastern Conference (NBA) conference of the National Basketball Association


Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin hospital after being shot in the back by police

 An investigation is underway after cellphone video shows police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting a Black man in the back. The 29-year-old victim, Jacob Blake, is..
CBS News

The Phantom-Limb Democratic Convention

 Milwaukee is the titular site of the Democratic National Convention, defined less by what is happening inside the Wisconsin Center than what is not.
NYTimes.com

DoorDash launches grocery delivery to compete with Amazon and Instacart

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DoorDash is ramping up its on-demand delivery efforts with the launch of grocery delivery, starting with..
The Verge

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

 Vice President Mike Pence poked fun at Democrats on Wednesday for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marylanders Prepare For More Heat After State Reports First Heat-Related Death [Video]

Marylanders Prepare For More Heat After State Reports First Heat-Related Death

Maryland has reported its first heat-related death of 2020, the state's health department said Monday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:18Published
New York City Enters Its First Official Heat Wave This Year [Video]

New York City Enters Its First Official Heat Wave This Year

New York City officially entered its first heat wave the year Monday, with temperatures above 90 degrees for a third straight day. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission [Video]

NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission

NASA’s Orion spacecraft just hit a big milestone after technicians applied over 180 blocks of material, called AVCOAT, to its heat shield that’ll protect astronauts from temps of nearly 5,000°F.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

lopez42706768

SC_Uriel_OC RT @sailorJack2019: Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is https://t.co/gH5xAvayTG 4 hours ago

sailorJack2019

Sailor Jack2019 Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is https://t.co/gH5xAvayTG 4 hours ago

hopeisontheway3

人约黄昏 RT @Mike_Pence: Joe Biden hasn’t been to Wisconsin in 659 days. https://t.co/Rarb2I4rSe 7 hours ago

duckster46

Ann Shine RT @JasonMillerinDC: A+ @AP: VP @Mike_Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is https://t.co/vN484uaNV4 2 days ago