NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers

She Didn't Have It Her Way, And Now A Fast Food Worker Is Dead



Desmond Joshua Jr. had just started working at Burger King in Orlando, Florida when he was shot and killed over a delayed order. Newser reports a 37-year-old man is facing murder charges after his girlfriend was caught up in a long line early Saturday evening. Joshua had only started working at the Burger King just three days before. After issuing the woman a $40 refund, he asked her to leave. She returned with Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua.

