NBA roundup: Heat finish first-round sweep of Pacers
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Bam Adebayo collected a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 14 points Monday night, leading the fifth-seeded Miami Heat to a 99-87 victory over the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers and a four-game sweep of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series near Orlando. The Heat advanced to the Eastern semifinals, where they await the winner of the first-round matchup between top-seeded Milwaukee...
