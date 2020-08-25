Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to speak at Republican convention's night 1

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to speak at Republican convention's night 1CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The president's son Donald Trump Jr. will take the Republican convention stage Monday to encourage voters to support four more years of his father's presidency. The eldest Trump son will use his platform at the...
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Kansas Republican delegates promise different convention

Kansas Republican delegates promise different convention 02:24

 The chairman of the Kansas Republican Party was in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday when the party delegates nominated President Donald Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Guilfoyle American political public figure

Kimberly Guilfoyle Delivers Bizarre Speech at RNC in Support of Trump

 To paraphrase George W. Bush after hearing Donald Trump's Inauguration speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the RNC was some crazy s***! Guilfoyle's delivery..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman

Donald Trump Jr. warns in RNC speech about the "madness" proposed by Democrats

 In his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr., called Joe Biden the "Loch Ness monster of the swamp" as he made the..
CBS News

Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. rioting

 Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
USATODAY.com
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' [Video]

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Highlights From the Republican National Convention: Night 1

 On the first night of the convention, Republicans mounted a misleading defense of President Trump’s record.
NYTimes.com

Republicans argue for Trump's reelection on first night of RNC

 Republicans Monday night presented their case for why President Trump should remain in the White House for the next four years. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News

Accepting nomination, Trump alleges ballot-rigging

 Donald Trump opened his bid for a second term after securing the Republican nomination Monday, with his party launching its national convention as the US..
WorldNews

Senator Tim Scott says in RNC speech: Family "went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime"

 As the last speaker on the first of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina painted a picture of American promise under President..
CBS News

Trump appears in RNC video with essential workers

 The Republicans tried to make the case during the RNC that President Trump had aggressively acted to stop the coronavirus. A video featuring Mr. Trump with..
CBS News

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina

 The Republican National Convention is beginning on Monday and President Trump appears in full control of the message. CBS News' Major Garrett and CBSN political..
CBS News

Republicans make case for Trump at RNC

 Republicans are making their case for President Trump's reelection tonight at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News political..
CBS News
In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election' [Video]

In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic, could lead to an increase in fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight [Video]

President Trump threatens to ban TikTok over its data collection policies, TikTok vows legal fight

President Donald Trump has given the company that owns the popular video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to find a new buyer for its American operations or face being banned from the U.S. altogether..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:34Published
Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican Convention [Video]

Highlights from Night 1 of the Republican Convention

Unlike the Democratic Convention, which was largely held virtually throughout the US, most Republican Convention speakers took the podium at Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, to make the case for..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:02Published
RNC Day 1: Republicans Argue That Trump's Reelection Will Keep America Safe [Video]

RNC Day 1: Republicans Argue That Trump's Reelection Will Keep America Safe

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday with several surprise appearances by President Trump and a message that his reelection is the only way to keep America safe from crime and the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:21Published

News24.com | WATCH | Trump gets Republican nomination and claims election being rigged

 Donald Trump opened his bid for a second term after securing the Republican nomination Monday, with his party launching its national convention as the US...
News24 Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependentJapan TodayCBS NewsWorldNewsBBC News

RNC Speakers: What to know about Eric Trump

 Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is set to speak at the Republican National Convention this week in support of his father's candidacy for the White...
FOXNews.com

Trump says the economy is quickly recovering from the pandemic. But 4 jarring statistics blow a hole in his argument.

Trump says the economy is quickly recovering from the pandemic. But 4 jarring statistics blow a hole in his argument. · Trump ushered in the Republican National Convention with effusive praise for his economic record. · "There's never been three months when we've put more...
Business Insider


