'Dead' woman discovered alive in body bag at funeral home

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
'Dead' woman discovered alive in body bag at funeral home20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp was discovered alive shortly before she was to be embalmed, according to family lawyer. A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed, a lawyer has said. “They would have begun draining...
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home

Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home 01:30

 Woman declared dead found alive in funeral home

'Dead' woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home

 A woman in the US was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials have said.Paramedics tried to revive..
New Zealand Herald

20-Year-Old Woman Declared Dead Found Alive At Funeral Home

 A young woman who was declared dead after 30 minutes of CPR from paramedics was actually found to be very much alive ... she started breathing again at a Detroit..
TMZ.com

Detroit police arrest 42 people as protesters, authorities clash after weeks of calm

 Protesters have been assembling and marching through Detroit since shortly after George Floyd's death on May 25.
 
USATODAY.com

