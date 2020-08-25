'Dead' woman discovered alive in body bag at funeral home Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp was discovered alive shortly before she was to be embalmed, according to family lawyer. A young woman who was declared dead at her suburban Detroit home opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed, a lawyer has said. "They would have begun draining...


