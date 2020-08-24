Global  
 

Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain's trial to take place in Greece on Tuesday

BBC News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be represented by Alexis Anagnostakis, one of Greece's top human rights lawyers, when his trial begins on Tuesday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest 00:32

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole GunnarSolskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in...

Harry Maguire: Will he make England squad?

 Manager Gareth Southgate picks his first England squad of 2020 on Tuesday. Will Harry Maguire be in it?
BBC News

Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week [Video]

Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is released by a Greek prosecutor following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:06Published

Man Utd: Paul Pogba will not be sold this summer - Mino Raiola

 Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the midfielder's agent.
BBC News

Leicester identify Chilwell replacement - Sunday's football gossip

 Leicester identify Ben Chilwell's replacement, Wolves prepare to cash in on Adama Traore, Man Utd could give up on Jadon Sancho plus more.
BBC News

Turkey's Erdogan refuses to back down in Mediterranean

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey’s navy will not back down as Greece stands its ground in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. “The ones who throw..
WorldNews

Turkey-Greece rival military exercises due as oil tensions rise

 The two countries, at loggerheads over oil and gas finds, announce manoeuvres for Tuesday off Crete.
BBC News

Athens draws red line on sea surveys

 Amid a new diplomatic effort, led by Berlin, to diffuse tension between Greece and Turkey, Athens has made it clear that the prospect of Ankara announcing..
WorldNews

Harry Maguire released from custody in Syros, Greece [Video]

Harry Maguire released from custody in Syros, Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is released from custody in Syros, Greece after being charged with two friends over an alleged assault, assault of police officers, attempted bribery and various..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:47Published
Harry Maguire released from custody in Syros Greece [Video]

Harry Maguire released from custody in Syros Greece

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea [Video]

Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:26Published

