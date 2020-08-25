Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missing man who murdered Sydney father escapes while on day release

The Age Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
In 2002, Michael Striker, who was known at the time as Michael Sorell, murdered 45-year-old Michael Furlong outside a western Sydney electronics store on June 3. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Day 13 movie [Video]

Day 13 movie

Day 13 movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When 17-year-old Colton is left at home to babysit his little sister for the summer, he develops a crush on Heather, the beautiful girl who just moved into a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

needlesineyes

needleineyes Missing man who murdered #Sydney father escapes while on day release https://t.co/IRE9J4W4DK 1 day ago

peterrolfe1

peter rolfe Missing man who murdered Sydney father escapes while on day release https://t.co/3FVL0Y5srX 1 day ago

Chris_E_Qld_Au

Chris Eastaughffe RT @smh: A man with severe mental health issues who slit a man's throat in 2002 has escaped while on day release from the NSW Central West… 1 day ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald A man with severe mental health issues who slit a man's throat in 2002 has escaped while on day release from the NS… https://t.co/yz52y2MOgl 1 day ago