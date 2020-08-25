|
|
|
RNC: What to expect on Day 2 of the convention: Melania Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Mike Pompeo
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Melania Trump will speak Tuesday from the refurbished White House Rose Garden, a project she supervised. Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump will also speak.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'
During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
|
|
President Trump Officially Renominated
President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for reelection by the Republican National Party.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:17Published
Tweets about this
|