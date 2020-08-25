Global  
 

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggestsOTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be well placed to fight an election this fall, seen as the leader best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet. Respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, were split about the prospect of a confidence vote triggering a federal election this fall, with 42 per cent opposed to an election and 38 per cent in favour. But if there were an election today, 38 per cent of decided voters said they’d support Trudeau’s Liberals, compared to 30 per cent for the Conservatives, 18 per cent for the NDP and six per cent for the...
Canada's Conservatives pick O'Toole to challenge Trudeau in next election

 By Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and..
WorldNews

Trudeau 'wants to go big,' plans sweeping social welfare reform for Canada: sources

 OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align..
WorldNews

Trudeau names Canada's first female finance minister

 Shares Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her..
WorldNews

Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandal

 Shares Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his..
WorldNews

