Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

— A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be well placed to fight an election this fall, seen as the leader best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet. Respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, were split about the prospect of a confidence vote triggering a federal election this fall, with 42 per cent opposed to an election and 38 per cent in favour. But if there were an election today, 38 per cent of decided voters said they'd support Trudeau's Liberals, compared to 30 per cent for the Conservatives, 18 per cent for the NDP and six per cent for the...


