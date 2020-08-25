|
Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be well placed to fight an election this fall, seen as the leader best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet. Respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, were split about the prospect of a confidence vote triggering a federal election this fall, with 42 per cent opposed to an election and 38 per cent in favour. But if there were an election today, 38 per cent of decided voters said they’d support Trudeau’s Liberals, compared to 30 per cent for the Conservatives, 18 per cent for the NDP and six per cent for the...
Justin Trudeau 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
Canada's Conservatives pick O'Toole to challenge Trudeau in next electionBy Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's main opposition Conservative Party on Sunday elected Erin O'Toole, a former cabinet minister and..
WorldNews
Trudeau 'wants to go big,' plans sweeping social welfare reform for Canada: sourcesOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align..
WorldNews
Trudeau names Canada's first female finance ministerShares Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Chrystia Freeland to be Canada's first female finance minister on Tuesday as an ethics scandal that clipped her..
WorldNews
Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandalShares Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his..
WorldNews
Ottawa Federal capital of Canada
Association for Canadian Studies
Liberal Party of Canada Centre-left political party in Canada
