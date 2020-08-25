Global  
 

Matt Damon to resume filming in Ireland

Matt Damon to resume filming in IrelandMatt Damon is set to return to Ireland to complete filming of The Last Duel, which had to be abandoned during lockdown, leaving the Hollywood A-lister marooned for an extended stay in the coastal village of Dalkey in Dublin. According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, producers have...
