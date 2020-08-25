|
Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say Covid-19 is not among them. The US Centres for Disease...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Covid-19: Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Bengaluru hospitalD.K. Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
DNA
Man who believed virus was hoax loses wife to Covid-19A couple from Florida did not follow health guidelines after believing lies about the virus online.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this