Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say Covid-19 is not among them. The US Centres for Disease...
Covid-19: Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive [Video]

Covid-19: Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Shivakumar has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods. The touring was also aimed at strengthen the party's district units. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had tested positive for coronavirus. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah have been discharged after being cured. Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for Covid-19. India's Covid-19 infection tally jumped to over 3,167,320 on Tuesday. India recorded more than 60,970 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. There are around 704,340 active cases, a decline of 6,423 from Monday. Over 58,385 people have succumbed to the disease till date.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

 D.K. Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, said that he had tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
DNA

Man who believed virus was hoax loses wife to Covid-19

 A couple from Florida did not follow health guidelines after believing lies about the virus online.
BBC News

Florida mosquitoes can end disease or can it? Mutant mosquitoes | Oneindia News [Video]

Florida mosquitoes can end disease or can it? Mutant mosquitoes | Oneindia News

Florida authorities are going to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes that will hopefully help reduce the population of disease causing mosquitoes. The proposal has won state and federal..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
West Nile Virus Has Some Symptoms Similar To Coronavirus [Video]

West Nile Virus Has Some Symptoms Similar To Coronavirus

North Texas cities are finding mosquito traps with mosquitoes testing positive for WNV.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
Woman shocked after thousands of mosquitoes invade home [Video]

Woman shocked after thousands of mosquitoes invade home

This is a horrifying moment a woman's home was invaded by thousands of giant mosquitoes. Khun Mooan was shocked when she found the insects clinging to her walls in Sisaket province, northeast..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:41Published

MGC Pharmaceuticals to establish joint venture for medicinal products in Russian market

 MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) has executed an agreement with a leading Russian doctor and medical researcher to establish a joint venture company for...
Proactive Investors

After Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai test positive for COVID-19

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi had recently tested positive for COVID-19. A source had released a statement on his health and stated, "Sachin...
Mid-Day

NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab

 The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative. The league...
Mid-Day


