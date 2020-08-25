Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Costa Cruises to require cruise passengers to test negative for COVID-19 ahead of boarding

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Costa Cruises to require cruise passengers to test negative for COVID-19 ahead of boardingCosta Cruises, the Italian line which is a subsidiary of cruise giant Carnival Corp., will require its passengers to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to boarding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Costa Cruises Costa Cruises Italian cruise line


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Sudden deaths prompt government to issue dos and don’ts for doctors

 Sudden deaths of Covid-19 patients, both on arrival at the emergency department as well as those admitted to hospital, have prompted the health ministry to ask..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Herd immunity is the only way out of this impasse

 A little over a fortnight ago, British physician Patrick Vallance told the Today programme that the UK government's strategy for fighting the Covid-19 outbreak..
New Zealand Herald

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 The union for trains, trams and buses in NSW wants COVID marshals on public transport to monitor and enforce regulations and mask wearing on public transport.
SBS

First COVID-19 death linked to massive Sturgis biker rally; cases reported across the nation

 A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has died from COVID-19, a health official said Wednesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Carnival Corporation & plc Carnival Corporation & plc British–American global cruise company


Related news from verified sources

Todos Medical enters into a COVID-19 testing and contract partnership with Israel-based Pangea

 Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced Wednesday it has entered into a COVID-19 testing and contract partnership with Israel-based Pangea, a global supplier...
Proactive Investors

CDC Asks Governors to Be Prepared for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by Nov. 1

CDC Asks Governors to Be Prepared for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by Nov. 1 Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sent a letter to state governors last week “urgently” asking that they...
The Wrap

Covid 19 coronavirus: 2.1 million download Covid Tracer app, but who is signing in?

Covid 19 coronavirus: 2.1 million download Covid Tracer app, but who is signing in? By Nita Blake-Persen of RNZ It is back to basics with the Government's latest Covid-19 tracking tool - a paper pamphlet to be used by anyone who does not have a...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

pageturner53

Page Turner RT @RobertJohnDavi: Got a phone call out of the blue saying “ would you like the results of your Covid test” I said Yes but can you tell me… 2 seconds ago

kandella

🌊Kim 🌊 RT @shoathree: JON OSSOFF - Georgia Senate FLIP THIS SEAT BLUE!! Take Back OUR Country!! He will fight for: Affordable Healthcare Women's… 2 seconds ago

GeorgeTalksAvs

George RT @drosennhl: I think the Lightning are battle tested now. Can't imagine two harder five-game series wins than they had against the Blue J… 2 seconds ago

dvpic64

Vincent Picariello RT @GeorgeTakei: We vote blue up and down the ballot. We replace every last one of them. Pass it on. 3 seconds ago

SenseiKaos

Elma's cult 🐉 @Elmast_ Yes. They all have masks according to their color pattern. Elma has a plain blue without any pattern or de… https://t.co/U86SqQ6G8u 3 seconds ago

urooboe_bot

うろ覚え芸能人bot Hysteric Blue 3 seconds ago

LiamTweetsHard

Liam RT @matttomic: Toronto Applebee's at Blue Jays Walden Galleria 🤝 Canadians going to Buffalo… 3 seconds ago

202XChange

HotBrassInMyAss RT @PiPrimePi: @Nicky_Pelosi @KeeangaYamahtta @briebriejoy I don’t see it that way at all. I think it is difficult for people that have pol… 4 seconds ago