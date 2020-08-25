Costa Cruises to require cruise passengers to test negative for COVID-19 ahead of boarding

Page Turner RT @RobertJohnDavi: Got a phone call out of the blue saying “ would you like the results of your Covid test” I said Yes but can you tell me… 2 seconds ago 🌊Kim 🌊 RT @shoathree: JON OSSOFF - Georgia Senate FLIP THIS SEAT BLUE!! Take Back OUR Country!! He will fight for: Affordable Healthcare Women's… 2 seconds ago George RT @drosennhl: I think the Lightning are battle tested now. Can't imagine two harder five-game series wins than they had against the Blue J… 2 seconds ago Vincent Picariello RT @GeorgeTakei: We vote blue up and down the ballot. We replace every last one of them. Pass it on. 3 seconds ago Elma's cult 🐉 @Elmast_ Yes. They all have masks according to their color pattern. Elma has a plain blue without any pattern or de… https://t.co/U86SqQ6G8u 3 seconds ago うろ覚え芸能人bot Hysteric Blue 3 seconds ago Liam RT @matttomic: Toronto Applebee's at Blue Jays Walden Galleria 🤝 Canadians going to Buffalo… 3 seconds ago HotBrassInMyAss RT @PiPrimePi: @Nicky_Pelosi @KeeangaYamahtta @briebriejoy I don’t see it that way at all. I think it is difficult for people that have pol… 4 seconds ago