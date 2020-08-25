England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign



Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.

