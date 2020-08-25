|
England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Harry Maguire is included in England's squad for next month's Nations League while there are first call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Phil Foden English footballer
Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Harry Maguire English association football player
Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain's trial to take place in Greece on TuesdayThe trial of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to begin on the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday morning.
BBC News
England boss Southgate faces Maguire selection dilemmaManager Gareth Southgate picks his first England squad of 2020 on Tuesday. Will Harry Maguire be in it?
BBC News
Mason Greenwood English footballer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
'Brilliant boy' Greenwood will only get better, says Solskjaer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:53Published
Kalvin Phillips English footballer (born 1995)
UEFA Nations League international association football tournament
Kane in quarantine after Bahamas trip but expected to be fit for EnglandEngland captain Harry Kane is expected to be available for the September Nations League games despite being in quarantine following trip to the Bahamas.
BBC News
Adama Traore: Wolves winger called up by SpainWolves winger Adama Traore is called up to the Spain squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine
BBC News
Uefa Nations League ties in September to be played behind closed doorsNo fans will attend the Nations League matches in September, but the Uefa Super Cup could have a reduced number of fans watching.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this