England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips

BBC News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Harry Maguire is included in England's squad for next month's Nations League while there are first call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips.
