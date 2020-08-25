|
'It affects us all': Erin Brockovich's 'Superman's Not Coming' explores water issues, urges action
Erin Brockovich's new book, "Superman's Not Coming," explores problems from contaminated drinking water and water shortages due to climate change.
Activist and author Erin Brockovich on her new book, "Superman's Not Coming"It's been 20 years since the release of the film "Erin Brockovich" starring Julia Roberts, which questioned the safety of drinking water. First on “CBS This..
