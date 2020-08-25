Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ofqual chief Sally Collier steps down after exams chaos

BBC News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The head of England's exams regulator quits after the chaos of this year's A-level and GCSE results.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

radionewshub

Radio News Hub Ofqual chief Sally Collier has quit in the wake of the A-level and GCSE results U-turn in England. She will be rep… https://t.co/zG70WJur3f 3 seconds ago

Parents_Utd

BRTUS: Parents Utd. RT @itvnews: Ofqual chief regulator Sally Collier quits role after A-levels exam results fiasco https://t.co/mcmGEj6Ncq 5 seconds ago

ASCL_UK

ASCL RT @RealGeoffBarton: Whilst I think it was inevitable that Sally Collier would have to step down as chief regulator after the exams fiasco,… 13 seconds ago

AndrosHuntsman

Andrew Hunter Ofqual’s Sally Collier standing down, replaced by Dame Glenys Stacey and Amanda Spielman https://t.co/AH0fZWjIlF 36 seconds ago

steveburnley

Steve Burnley 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Ofqual chief regulator Sally Collier resigns over exams disaster https://t.co/CTBvAmyyTA Nobody had to loose thei… https://t.co/KkdtPXhLsn 48 seconds ago

LadyJayLake

👑LadyJay👑 RT @Kent_Online: Exams regulator chief quits after results fiasco https://t.co/4UmMblr4jk https://t.co/9ZIqEsOSr7 53 seconds ago

dbond2008

Dawn Bond “ Licensed to Shrill” RT @Kevin_Maguire: Quitting Ofqual exam chief Sally Collier displays a dignity and honour absent in responsibility-dodging Tory failures Ga… 1 minute ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog665 #ReclaimYourFace RT @DailyMailUK: Ofqual chief regulator Sally Collier QUITS post just days after A-Level and GCSE grades sparked fury https://t.co/ZB3oOHdg… 1 minute ago