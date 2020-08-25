Global  
 

I never promised you a rose garden: Melania Trump's renovation of a national treasure

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020
First Lady Melania Trump's renovation of the White House's famous Rose Garden stripped it of historic colorful, bold and diverse appearance.
 First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

Republican speakers paint dire picture of America if Trump loses election

 Day 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention will include speeches by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and first lady Melania Trump. This comes after President..
CBS News

R.N.C.: Schedule, Speakers and How to Watch

 The event’s second night will feature Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Rand Paul.
NYTimes.com

Radical Break From Tradition: Trump to Accept Nomination at the White House

 But President Trump’s convention speech — and those of Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — are only the latest examples of how Mr. Trump has..
NYTimes.com

First Lady’s former advisor taped Melania Trump making disparaging remarks about Ivanka: report

 Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump’s other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First..
WorldNews

