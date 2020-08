James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan



Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago

England’s ‘Mr Dependable’ Chris Woakes is happy to stay out of the limelight



Chris Woakes doubts he will emulate James Anderson and Stuart Broad inreaching 500 Test wickets and is unfazed about occasionally flying under theradar when compared with his more illustrious England.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago