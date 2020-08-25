|
'Massive demonstration' planned in Louisville over death of Breonna Taylor
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Until Freedom is planning a "massive demonstration" throughout Louisville on Tuesday over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Twitter praises, questions Vanity Fair September cover featuring Breonna Taylor portraitBreonna Taylor, shot to death by police in her own Louisville home, graces another major magazine cover as Twitter debates: Honor or commodification?
USATODAY.com
'Hurry, he's dying': A hospital chaplain's journal chronicles a pandemic's private woundsLouisville chaplain Adam Ruiz found himself thrust into some of the global pandemic's most private and painful moments.
USATODAY.com
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
NYC surfers paddle-out for Breonna TaylorHundreds gathered in Far Rockaway to honor Black lives with a paddle-out — a surfing tradition in which people paddle out to sea, join in a circle, and honor..
CBS News
'Grannies for justice': 7 people, including 79-year-old nun, charged in Kentucky after Breonna Taylor sit-inThose charged had a combined age of 514 years, organizers say. The sit-in took place on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's front lawn.
USATODAY.com
