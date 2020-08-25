Global  
 

Flying to or from the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura approaches? Change your flight without fee

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Due to fly in Hurricane Laura's path? Major airlines including United, Southwest, Delta, American and Spirit are issuing change fee waivers.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura

Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura 00:37

 The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3 hurricane. Katie Johnston reports.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

 The Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist..
CBS News

Laura, now a hurricane, forecast to hit Gulf Coast as 'major' Category 3

 The stage is now set for Hurricane Laura to deliver a devastating blow to the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Live Updates: Laura Poses Bigger Threat Than Marco

 The Gulf Coast was largely spared by Tropical Storm Marco, but another storm is heading its way.
NYTimes.com

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October [Video]

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October

Delta To Furlough Nearly 2,000 Pilots In October

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

Delta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October

 CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) — Delta Air Lines is set to furlough 1,941 pilots in October, the carrier said in a memo seen by Reuters on Monday that noted the..
WorldNews

Ex-SEAL involved in bin Laden raid banned from Delta

 Robert O'Neill posted a maskless selfie with a vulgar caption, which gained widespread attention – including from Delta.
CBS News
TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March [Video]

TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March

TSA on Monday reported that 831,789 travelers passed through its checkpoints on Sunday. This is the highest number since March 17th, just before the US explosion of coronavirus. In addition, traveler traffic has consistently increased over the last two weeks, reports Business Insider. Shares of major airlines including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines surged Monday. Still, total traffic through TSA checkpoints is down roughly 70% from a year ago.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Southwest launches (another) $39 fare sale to woo pandemic travelers

 The three-day sale covers travel between Sept. 8 and Feb. 10 on most routes, but Hawaii travel is good into April.
USATODAY.com

Southwest Airlines lowers cash burn rate

 Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that daily cash burn has improved slightly more than expected due to a modest improvement in demand. CNBC's Phil LeBeau..
WorldNews
Southwest, American say no mask, no flying [Video]

Southwest, American say no mask, no flying

Two U.S. airlines announced Wednesday passengers without a mask - won't be allowed to fly. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Saudi price for ties with Israel is Palestinian state

 Saudi Arabia's price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, a senior member of the..
WorldNews

Scare in the air: Several injured when flight hits severe turbulence

 A United Airlines passenger jet hit such severe turbulence just before landing in Billings, Montana, the captain was forced to declare a medical emergency. Anna..
CBS News
Andretti fastest on day one of Indy qualifying, Alonso will start 26th, 19-year-old VeeKay in Fast 9 [Video]

Andretti fastest on day one of Indy qualifying, Alonso will start 26th, 19-year-old VeeKay in Fast 9

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY ONE OF QUALIFYING FOR INDY 500, LAPS FROM MARCO ANDRETTI AND RINUS VEEKAY. STILL PHOTOS OF FERNANDO ALONSO DURING QUALIFYING SHOWS: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:27Published
United Bets On Florida Vacationers [Video]

United Bets On Florida Vacationers

United Bets On Florida Vacationers

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

