Jerry Falwell Jr. officially resigns as Liberty University president, university confirms

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The news comes after reports Falwell and his wife had a years-long sexual relationship with a business partner.
News video: Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

 Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement. Katie Johnston reports.

Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University: What we know

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. went back and forth over resigning Monday.
USATODAY.com
After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation [Video]

After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most influential conservatives in the world. His resignation comes after lurid sex scandal surrounding his and his wife's relationship with a pool boy. The pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claims he didn't just have an affair with Becki Falwell. He says Jerry watched them have sex.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. reportedly resigns and then walks it back

 Taking over for his father thirteen years ago, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s reign as president of Liberty University may be ending. The news comes amid reports of his..
CBS News
Business partner alleges affair with Falwells [Video]

Business partner alleges affair with Falwells

Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Leave From Liberty University Might Be Temporary

Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken a temporary leave of absence from his position as head of Liberty University. Falwell apologized after posting a vacation photo that showed him with his pants unzipped and..

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' [Video]

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top..

Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns As Liberty University's President

 Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to NPR via text message that he is resigning from his post after a confusing 24 hours over his status at...
Falwell Jr claims wife's illicit affair and 'fatal attraction' situation threatened to ruin family

 A pool boy. An affair. Blackmail. No, it's not the predictable plot of a made-for-TV movie but instead a salacious story involving former Liberty University...
