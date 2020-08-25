|
Harry Maguire Avoids Jail After Guilty Verdict In Greek Court
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
England and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and attempts of bribery in Greece. Maguire has said in a statement he will launch an appeal after being handed a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court. The Football Association have yet to comment on the matter...
