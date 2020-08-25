Harry Maguire Avoids Jail After Guilty Verdict In Greek Court

Global  
 

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Harry Maguire Avoids Jail After Guilty Verdict In Greek CourtEngland and Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and attempts of bribery in Greece. Maguire has said in a statement he will launch an appeal after being handed a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court. The Football Association have yet to comment on the matter...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece 00:48

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece [Video]

Gareth Southgate: Harry Maguire has my support after incident in Greece

England manager Gareth Southgate addresses his decision to include HarryMaguire in the forthcoming squad for the UEFA Nations League internationalsagainst Iceland and Denmark, following the player's arrest over an incident inGreece.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

'Do you know who I am?' - Maguire accused of bribery by Greek police

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos 'Do you know who I am?' and offered to give them money,..
BBC News

Maguire accused of bribery by Greek police

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire asked police who had arrested him on the Greek island of Mykonos 'Do you know who I am?' and offered to give them money,..
BBC News

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:16Published

Germany warns of catastrophe if tensions don't abate in eastern Mediterranean

 A failure to de-escalate posturing in the eastern Mediterranean could lead to disaster amid tensions between Turkey and Greece, Germany's foreign minister has..
WorldNews

Little Girl Drifts Out to Sea in Inflatable Unicorn, Rescued by Ferry

 A little girl got swept away by the ocean's current off the coast of Greece while floating on top of an inflatable unicorn -- but, thankfully, she was rescued..
TMZ.com

Sarina Wiegman will take over as England Women head coach [Video]

Sarina Wiegman will take over as England Women head coach

Sarina Wiegman will take over as England Women head coach on a four-year dealfrom September 2021, the Football Association has announced. The currentHolland boss will succeed Phil Neville, whose contract ends in July next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss [Video]

Tottenham’s Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has received a four-match ban and been fined £40,000 for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after his side’s FA Cup exit to Norwich.The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which happened on March 4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week [Video]

Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is released by a Greek prosecutor following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published
Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to chargesrelated to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea [Video]

Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:26Published

