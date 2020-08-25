Global  
 

Here are all the countries UK travellers can actually visit right now

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Here are all the countries UK travellers can actually visit right nowOver the past couple of months, you likely will have heard about the UK’s ‘air bridges’ for quarantine-free travel to more than 70 countries. For anyone eager to get out and explore the world again, it sounds like the stuff of lockdown-induced dreams. Look closer at the details, however, and your options don’t seem quite so expansive. Just because the UK has opened up a ‘travel corridor’ with a country – removing a mandatory self-quarantine period on arrival back to the UK, and revoking the official advice against travel – doesn’t mean you’re welcome there. In fact, in many cases, countries on the UK’s...
