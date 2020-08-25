Here are all the countries UK travellers can actually visit right now Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Over the past couple of months, you likely will have heard about the UK’s ‘air bridges’ for quarantine-free travel to more than 70 countries. For anyone eager to get out and explore the world again, it sounds like the stuff of lockdown-induced dreams. Look closer at the details, however, and your options don’t seem quite so expansive. Just because the UK has opened up a ‘travel corridor’ with a country – removing a mandatory self-quarantine period on arrival back to the UK, and revoking the official advice against travel – doesn’t mean you’re welcome there. In fact, in many cases, countries on the UK’s... Over the past couple of months, you likely will have heard about the UK’s ‘air bridges’ for quarantine-free travel to more than 70 countries. For anyone eager to get out and explore the world again, it sounds like the stuff of lockdown-induced dreams. Look closer at the details, however, and your options don’t seem quite so expansive. Just because the UK has opened up a ‘travel corridor’ with a country – removing a mandatory self-quarantine period on arrival back to the UK, and revoking the official advice against travel – doesn’t mean you’re welcome there. In fact, in many cases, countries on the UK’s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Popular Thai beach deserted as Covid-19 hits tourism



A deserted beach is seen in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, today (August 31) as the city reels from the effect of Covid-19 of its tourism industry. The coastal resort - best known for as the 'sex.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:52 Published 1 day ago Bars shuttered in Thai tourist destination as Covid-19 destroys income



Hundreds of shuttered businesses are seen in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, today (August 31) as the city reels from the effect of Covid-19 of its tourism industry. The coastal resort - best known for.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:46 Published 1 day ago British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list



Thousands of British travellers rush to get home as more countries are added to the UK's quarantine list. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

