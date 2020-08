Director Roman Polanski loses court bid to be reinstated to Film Academy Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Polanski, 87, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of a long-standing criminal case involving unlawful sex with a minor in 1977. 👓 View full article

