Rolfo strike takes Wolfsburg past Barcelona into Women's Champions League final
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Fridolina Rolfo's second-half goal takes Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women's Champions League final as they beat Barcelona 1-0 in San Sebastian.
