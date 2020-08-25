Global  
 

Rolfo strike takes Wolfsburg past Barcelona into Women's Champions League final

BBC News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Fridolina Rolfo's second-half goal takes Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women's Champions League final as they beat Barcelona 1-0 in San Sebastian.
0
Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward's release clause remains valid, says La Liga

 The 700m euros (£624m) release clause in Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract is still valid, says La Liga.
BBC News

Messi ‘to skip Barcelona training’

 MADRID: Lionel Messi will not take a planned coronavirus test today or attend training tomorrow after his shock announcement earlier this week that he wants to..
WorldNews

PSG in touch again and Juve explore Ronaldo link-up - what's the latest on Messi transfer?

 Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.
BBC News

'Messi favours Man City over PSG' - Saturday's football gossip

 PSG told Messi wants to join Man City, Donnarumma interests Chelsea, Barca want Wijnaldum, plus more.
BBC News

Lyon beat Wolfsburg to wins fifth Champions League in a row

 Dominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by England's Lucy Bronze.
BBC News

England's Parris sent off but Lyon reach Champions League final

 Wendie Renard secures Lyon a record ninth appearance in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

England's Parris sent off but Lyon reach ninth Womens' Champions League final

 Wendie Renard secures Lyon a record ninth appearance in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

PSG knock Arsenal out of Women's Champions League

 Signe Bruun's late winner gives Paris St-Germain victory over Arsenal in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals.
BBC News

Arsenal Women out of Champions League after late PSG winner

 Signe Bruun's late winner gives Paris St-Germain victory over Arsenal in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeCBS SportsCBC.caBBC SportBelfast TelegraphSoccerNews.com

'What the women's game deserves' – Karen Carney discusses upcoming Wolfsburg v Lyon UWCL final

 Wolfsburg and Lyon are set to face each other in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final for the fourth time. The last round of the competition will take place...
Football FanCast Also reported by •CBS SportsBBC Sport

