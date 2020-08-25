Global  
 

Jacob Blake: 'We need healing' shot US black man's mum pleads

BBC News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Julia Jackson's son Jacob Blake may never walk again after being shot in the back by police in Wisconsin.
News video: Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man 02:54

 Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident.'

Man whose son was killed by Kenosha cops in 2004 pushes new reforms

 Michael Bell Sr. wants to see independent investigations aimed at preventing future police shootings in Wisconsin.
CBS News

Ransacked Kenosha shop owner: This is not justice

 Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin and in the capitol city of Madison Monday night and left damage..
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin shooting: Jacob Blake's father says son left paralysed

 A black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralysed from the waist down and has "eight holes" in his body, the father of..
New Zealand Herald

LeBron James speaks out on police shooting of Jacob Blake

 LeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and said, "We are scared as Black people in America."
CBS News

No Arrests After Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters [Video]

No Arrests After Jacob Blake Protesters Clash With Officers Outside LAPD Headquarters

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake and the Pasadena shooting of Anthony McClain clashed with police in downtown Los Angeles late Monday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:17Published
Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police [Video]

Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake Shot Multiple Times by Wisconsin Police

Blake, 29, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at around 5 pm Sunday in broad daylight.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Store engulfed in flames as riots erupt over Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

Store engulfed in flames as riots erupt over Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Stores were set on fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday (August 25) as riots erupted over the police shooting of a black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city after a policeman was seen on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Common, Tracee Ellis Ross, more stars show support for Jacob Blake after police shooting

 Stars are using their platforms to call attention to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times Sunday by police in Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentDeutsche WelleESPNAceShowbiz

Jacob Blake Paralyzed After Being Shot In The Back By The Police

 The family of Jacob Blake says he is paralyzed after being shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. They say doctors don't know if the paralysis will be temporary.
NPR Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsTMZ.com

Bernie Kerik to Newsmax TV: 'Wait for Investigation' Into Jacob Blake Shooting

 "Nobody knows" the full details of the events surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, so people should "wait for the...
Newsmax Also reported by •AceShowbiz

