Rule, Britannia gets the silent treatment as BBC cancels singing of 'racist' anthems

Rule, Britannia, a patriotic anthem written more than 200 years ago to celebrate freedom and in defiance of “haughty tyrants,” has fallen victim to the czars at Britain’s national broadcaster, the BBC.



Land of Hope and Glory (Mother of the free are the next words of the song) also appears to have fallen foul of the culture wars.



The two songs are regular features of the BBC’s most popular classical musical festival The Proms. The audience at The Last Night of the Proms, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, often wave flags and raise balloons as they sing along to them.



This week, following reports that the two songs were being axed from the festival program, the BBC issued a statement to clarify that orchestral versions would be played — but no soloist would be singing the lyrics.



And without a live audience because of COVID, there would be no sing-along.



One of the contentious issues was the line in Rule, Britannia that says, “Britons never, never, never shall be slaves.”



Supporters of the song pointed out that the line was a celebration of British freedom.



Critics complained that it was written at a time when Britain was still heavily involved in the slave trade.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he couldn’t believe the BBC’s decision.



“I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, and about our culture, and we stopped this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness.



“I wanted to get that off my chest,” he told reporters.



On Twitter, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly wrote, “I’m black. My mum was black. I have black family. I have black friends. I have black colleagues. I have black constituents. Number of times that the Last Night of the Proms was raised with me as an issue before this BBC nonsense? Zero.”



A spokesman for Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said, “enjoying patriotic songs does not — and should not — present a barrier to examining our past and learning lessons from it.”



Lord Hall, the BBC’s outgoing director-general, admitted the corporation had considered ditching the songs because of their association with Britain’s imperial history.



“They’ve come to the right conclusion,” he said in an interview with the BBC in reference to playing the music, but not singing the lyrics.



But Trevor Phillips, the former chairman of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, said the decision was the result of “rooms full of white men panicking that someone is going to think they are racist.”



Kehinde Andrews, a Black studies professor at Birmingham City University, told the GMB morning TV talk show that Rule, Britannia was “racist propaganda” from the days of the British Empire.



And Cat Lewis, executive producer of the BBC’s Songs of Praise, a program celebrating Christian hymns, evoked neo-Nazis and the Holocaust in her condemnation.



“Do those Brits who believe it’s OK to sing an 18th century song about never being enslaved, written when the U.K. was enslaving and killing millions of innocents, also believe it’s appropriate for neo-Nazis to shout, ‘We will never be forced into a gas chamber’,” she said on Twitter.



“I believe slavery was Britain’s Holocaust.”







Part of the backlash to the BBC decision came from outspoken English actor Laurence Fox who called on his supporters to retaliate by buying Dame Vera Lynn’s version of Land of Hope and Glory.



‘Would the BBC then have to play it? What a beautiful day that would be,” he wrote on Twitter.



Within a few hours, the 1994 remastered track had reached No.1 in the U.K. iTunes chart.



Dame Vera, a singer who achieved wide fame during the Second World War, died earlier this year.



The controversy also reignited the issue of the BBC’s licence fee. Anyone who owns a television set in Britain is required to pay £157.50 ($273) for a TV licence with the money going to fund the BBC.



Hundreds of people on Twitter called for the licence fee to be cancelled and for the BBC to be defunded.



“British people value their freedom. A good many of them like celebrating it with the traditional songs of liberty. If the British Broadcasting Corporation has difficulty with that, what does it understand about the people from whom it collects the licence fee?” asked columnist Charles Moore in The Daily Telegraph.



On Tuesday, the BBC put out another statement saying the arrangements were made in light of the pandemic.



“For the avoidance of any doubt, these songs will be sung next year,” the statement added.



