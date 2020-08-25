Global  
 

The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartment

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
A report written by Louisville police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor sheds more light on why they chose to forcibly enter her apartment.
'Massive demonstration' planned in Louisville over death of Breonna Taylor

 Until Freedom is planning a "massive demonstration" throughout Louisville on Tuesday over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Twitter praises, questions Vanity Fair September cover featuring Breonna Taylor portrait

 Breonna Taylor, shot to death by police in her own Louisville home, graces another major magazine cover as Twitter debates: Honor or commodification?
'Massive demonstration' for Breonna Taylor set for Louisville, reports say

 A “massive demonstration” reportedly is set to unfold in Louisville Tuesday to draw attention to the death of Breonna Taylor, the aspiring Black nurse who...
Vanity Fair's Powerful Cover for Breonna Taylor Features a Heartbreaking Detail

 In the words of artist Amy Sherald, "Producing this image keeps Breonna alive forever." The image the painter is referring to is that of Breonna Taylor, the...
Louisville police have spent more than $90,000 on security for officers in Breonna Taylor shooting

 Intense scrutiny and threats surrounding Breonna Taylor case has prompted Louisville police to spend more than $90,000 on security for officers.
