The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartment
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
A report written by Louisville police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor sheds more light on why they chose to forcibly enter her apartment.
